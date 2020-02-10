Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for ‘Joker’

Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for his work on Joker at the 92nd Academy Awards.

At tonight’s 92nd Academy Awards, Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck in the Joker film directed by Todd Phillips. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the second actor to win an Oscar for playing the Joker, with Heath Ledger first, who posthumously won the prize for The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the newest actor who puts Joker makeup and costume on the big screen, such as Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Jared Leto. Joker is separate from the DC Extended Universe in an effort to create new and unique storylines to expand the DC canon.

Warner bros. tried to tap into Scorsese classics such as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull with Joker, with the Joaquin Phoenix starrer in a sandy and grounded Gotham City from the eighties. In addition to directing Joker, Todd Phillips also wrote the script of the film with Scott Silver, the man behind the 8 Mile 2002 drama starring Eminem.

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is from a man struggling to find his way in the broken society of Gotham. He is a rental clown during the day and wants to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

