Joaquin Phoenix was 100% right in his Baftas speech, now industry heads have to follow this up with action

While Joaquin Phoenix’s Baftas acceptance speech is circulating, it seems that we are entering a new period of ‘reflection’.

“How?!”, The mostly white industry insiders cry. “How can we make a difference? When will this madness STOP? “

I am facetious. But no matter how well-intentioned these expressions of “frustration” are, every year, the lack of awareness about why we are stuck in this loop is amazing.

I have seen arguments from Bafta voters, many of whom seem to really want change, suggesting that the problem is rooted in membership. There are not enough different voices, they must apply, apply, apply.

Others have suggested that it is a matter of age that voters simply come to the kind of projects that we have always rewarded in Britain – the war movies, the more “traditional” stories and the actors with a long history of achieving such. Prices.

But if there is a real desire to change things forever, a concerted effort must be made to wake up the entire industry. Emma Baehr, director of the Baftas, almost hit the nail on the head when she discussed the embarrassing all-white nominations for actors last month and called it an “industry-wide” issue. But it’s deeper than that.

Asking more people with color to stand as a candidate to vote, or that “more films need to be made and imported” is clearly not enough. And the criteria (five years of experience in a senior creative, production / post-production or executive role) seem quite restrictive, given that few people have access to such roles in the first place.

Color advertisements are excluded from this industry as long as it exists. They say they have to build their own door and penetrate their way is not a useful solution, it is a debt shift. This is not a question of lack of initiative from non-white members of the industry, but vice versa.

If the statistics represent a systemic problem, you also do how they are recorded. Last year, Ofcom noted that “broadcasters urgently need to perform better, more regular monitoring of their employees’ composition, with the TV industry offering ethnicity data for only 81 percent of its employees, and disability rates for just 69 percent cents.”

If even the prospect of including such statistics is primarily a problem, there must be something more powerful. I don’t know for sure what that should look like. Quotas that the Baphas have already explored by demanding films in the “Outstanding British Film” and “Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director of Producer” categories to meet BFI diversity standards could help.

But crucial is that people at the top of the industry have to show that they care for more than 24 hours after a white Hollywood darling (rightly) says they should. After all, people with color have been raising issues for years.

Since last year, 6 percent of the higher positions at the BBC consisted of people with an ethnic background, while ITV had an even lower share. According to a report by The Work Foundation, ethnic minorities have experienced significant hurdles in the past to both enter and advance the British film industry. The prospects are even worse when it comes to management and financing opportunities.

So, please, for voters, Bafta heads and gatekeepers in this industry, the problem cannot be limited to those who can do little about it. Don’t tell us you wish things were better. Do not talk to us about being disappointed before self-service.

Real disappointment would lead to meaningful change. Although the Baftas have promised to review the awarding process, we have seen similar efforts in the past and I am not sure that those who can make a difference see this as something more than a box ticking exercise, rather than an opportunity to improve an increasingly boring and predictable schedule of regular films.

Maybe we see a complete shift next year, maybe not. But, as Sharmaine Lovegrove, a publisher at Dialogue Books and Little, Brown, commented on Twitter today: “I hope that everyone working in the European and British creative industries takes a moment to look (the Phoenix speech) when they their office ‘, looks at the few people with color there and’ thinks for good of their demonstrative contribution to change ‘.

