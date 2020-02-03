Joaquin Phoenix was 100% right in his Baftas speech, now industry heads have to follow this up with action

While Joaquin Phoenix’s Baftas acceptance speech is circulating, it seems that we are entering a new period of ‘reflection’.
“How?!”, The mostly white industry insiders cry. “How can we make a difference? When will this madness STOP? “
I am facetious. But no matter how well-intentioned these expressions of “frustration” are, every year, the lack of awareness about why we are stuck in this loop is amazing.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
I have seen arguments from Bafta voters, many of whom seem to really want change, suggesting that the problem is rooted in membership. There are not enough different voices, they must apply, apply, apply.
Others have suggested that it is a matter of age that voters simply come to the kind of projects that we have always rewarded in Britain – the war movies, the more “traditional” stories and the actors with a long history of achieving such. Prices.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/38
Joaquin Phoenix
REUTERS
2/38
Scarlett Johansson
FATHER
3/38
Saoirse Ronan
FATHER
4/38
Florence Pugh
FATHER
5/38
Al Pacino
REUTERS
6/38
Renee Zellweger
FATHER
7/38
Olivia Colman
FATHER
8/38
Charlize Theron
EPA
9/38
Daisy Ridley
EPA
10/38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
11/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
12/38
Taron Egerton
AFP via Getty Images
13/38
Daniel Kaluuya
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
14/38
Margot Robbie
FATHER
15/38
Emilia Clarke
FATHER
16/38
Rooney Mara
FATHER
17/38
Robert de Niro
FATHER
18/38
John Boyega
REUTERS
19/38
Rebel Wilson
AFP via Getty Images
20/38
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
EPA
21/38
Greta Gerwig
AFP via Getty Images
22/38
Alice Eve
FATHER
23/38
Ella Balinska
AFP via Getty Images
24/38
Naomi Ackie
AFP via Getty Images
25/38
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant
REUTERS
26/38
Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho
AFP via Getty Images
27/38
Zoe Kravitz
AFP via Getty Images
28/38
Lily-Rose Depp
FATHER
29/38
Gillian Anderson
AFP via Getty Images
30/38
Jessie Buckley
REUTERS
31/38
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
FATHER
32/38
Naomie Harris
REUTERS
33/38
Alex Wolff
FATHER
34/38
Laura Dern
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
35/38
Graham Norton
EPA
36/38
Micheal Ward
REUTERS
37/38
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
38/38
Taika Waititi
EPA
1/38
Joaquin Phoenix
REUTERS
2/38
Scarlett Johansson
FATHER
3/38
Saoirse Ronan
FATHER
4/38
Florence Pugh
FATHER
5/38
Al Pacino
REUTERS
6/38
Renee Zellweger
FATHER
7/38
Olivia Colman
FATHER
8/38
Charlize Theron
EPA
9/38
Daisy Ridley
EPA
10/38
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
11/38
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
REUTERS
12/38
Taron Egerton
AFP via Getty Images
13/38
Daniel Kaluuya
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
14/38
Margot Robbie
FATHER
15/38
Emilia Clarke
FATHER
16/38
Rooney Mara
FATHER
17/38
Robert de Niro
FATHER
18/38
John Boyega
REUTERS
19/38
Rebel Wilson
AFP via Getty Images
20/38
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
EPA
21/38
Greta Gerwig
AFP via Getty Images
22/38
Alice Eve
FATHER
23/38
Ella Balinska
AFP via Getty Images
24/38
Naomi Ackie
AFP via Getty Images
25/38
Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant
REUTERS
26/38
Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon-ho
AFP via Getty Images
27/38
Zoe Kravitz
AFP via Getty Images
28/38
Lily-Rose Depp
FATHER
29/38
Gillian Anderson
AFP via Getty Images
30/38
Jessie Buckley
REUTERS
31/38
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith
FATHER
32/38
Naomie Harris
REUTERS
33/38
Alex Wolff
FATHER
34/38
Laura Dern
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
35/38
Graham Norton
EPA
36/38
Micheal Ward
REUTERS
37/38
Oliver Cheshire and Pixie Lott
Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP
38/38
Taika Waititi
EPA
But if there is a real desire to change things forever, a concerted effort must be made to wake up the entire industry. Emma Baehr, director of the Baftas, almost hit the nail on the head when she discussed the embarrassing all-white nominations for actors last month and called it an “industry-wide” issue. But it’s deeper than that.
Asking more people with color to stand as a candidate to vote, or that “more films need to be made and imported” is clearly not enough. And the criteria (five years of experience in a senior creative, production / post-production or executive role) seem quite restrictive, given that few people have access to such roles in the first place.
Color advertisements are excluded from this industry as long as it exists. They say they have to build their own door and penetrate their way is not a useful solution, it is a debt shift. This is not a question of lack of initiative from non-white members of the industry, but vice versa.
If the statistics represent a systemic problem, you also do how they are recorded. Last year, Ofcom noted that “broadcasters urgently need to perform better, more regular monitoring of their employees’ composition, with the TV industry offering ethnicity data for only 81 percent of its employees, and disability rates for just 69 percent cents.”
If even the prospect of including such statistics is primarily a problem, there must be something more powerful. I don’t know for sure what that should look like. Quotas that the Baphas have already explored by demanding films in the “Outstanding British Film” and “Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director of Producer” categories to meet BFI diversity standards could help.
But crucial is that people at the top of the industry have to show that they care for more than 24 hours after a white Hollywood darling (rightly) says they should. After all, people with color have been raising issues for years.
view more
Since last year, 6 percent of the higher positions at the BBC consisted of people with an ethnic background, while ITV had an even lower share. According to a report by The Work Foundation, ethnic minorities have experienced significant hurdles in the past to both enter and advance the British film industry. The prospects are even worse when it comes to management and financing opportunities.
So, please, for voters, Bafta heads and gatekeepers in this industry, the problem cannot be limited to those who can do little about it. Don’t tell us you wish things were better. Do not talk to us about being disappointed before self-service.
Real disappointment would lead to meaningful change. Although the Baftas have promised to review the awarding process, we have seen similar efforts in the past and I am not sure that those who can make a difference see this as something more than a box ticking exercise, rather than an opportunity to improve an increasingly boring and predictable schedule of regular films.
Maybe we see a complete shift next year, maybe not. But, as Sharmaine Lovegrove, a publisher at Dialogue Books and Little, Brown, commented on Twitter today: “I hope that everyone working in the European and British creative industries takes a moment to look (the Phoenix speech) when they their office ‘, looks at the few people with color there and’ thinks for good of their demonstrative contribution to change ‘.
.