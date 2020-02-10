Joaquin Phoenix uses Oscar acceptance speech to decipher cow’s milk and pays tribute to Brother River Phoenix [Video]

During this year’s award ceremony season Joaquin Phoenix had won many awards for his portrayal of the Joker, so it wasn’t a shock when the Academy awarded the 45-year-old actor his first Oscar. Phoenix has also delivered a number of controversial speeches at many of this year’s awards shows. However, only a few could have predicted the breadth and scope of his acceptance speech for the best actor, which contained evidence of inequality, cruelty to animals and the culture of abolition.

Phoenix started his speech by thanking his candidates. “I don’t feel superior to any of my candidates or anyone in this room because we share the same love, love of film,” said Phoenix. Then he went on to say that he and his colleagues in the film industry have a responsibility to use their clout forever to “use our voice for the voiceless”.

“I think whether it’s gender inequality or racism or queer rights or aboriginal rights or animal rights, it’s about fighting injustice – against the belief that a nation, a race, a gender or a species that has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit others with impunity, ”said the actor. Phoenix, a lifelong vegan, then made a detailed comparison of animal rights and complained about how a calf is separated from its mother and then milked for human consumption. The comment received no response from the audience.

Phoenix then discussed Cancel Culture. “I was selfish, I was cruel at times and it was hard to work with me,” said the actor, who thanked the audience, “a second chance.” Phoenix went on to say, “I think we’ll be at our best when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out because of past mistakes.”

At the end of his speech, Phoenix paid tribute to his late brother River. “When he was 17, my brother wrote this text. He said, “Run to the rescue with love and peace.” Thank you, “concluded Phoenix.

