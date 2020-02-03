Joaquin Phoenix upset about the team that looks at ‘People of Color’ in their nominations

BAFTA 2020 was a crashed issue when we saw who and who in the Hollywood industry meets to celebrate movies. Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, who has been receiving several awards for his performance in the film, was also present at the event. The actor won the BAFTA award for best actor for his title role in Joker, but was not very happy to receive it.

Joaquin Phoenix was upset that the British Academy of Film and Television had overlooked the “people of color” in their nominations. While giving his acceptance speech, the actor urged the industry to undo this “system of oppression” and have fair nominations as he felt “in conflict” by taking away the prize, since there are many deserving actors who did not have the same privileges that he. .

BAFTA 2020: Joaquin Phoenix upset by the team that looks at the “people of color” in their nominations

He said: “I think we send a very clear message to people of color who are not welcome here. I think that is the message we are sending to people who have contributed so much to our environment and our industry, and the ways in which that we benefit. “

Joaquín called himself part of the problem and said that, instead of creating a diverse work environment, the problem in question is to understand “systemic” racism. “I don’t think anyone wants a brochure or preferential treatment, although that is what we give each year. I think people just want to be recognized, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a condemnation of their own justice because I I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem, “said Phoenix.

He concluded: “I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it is more than just having sets that are multicultural.” We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people who have created, perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be those who dismantle it. So that depends on us. “

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA) took place in London last night. The awards night turned out to be glorious for the director of Sam Mendes of 1917. The film dominated all major categories, as it took home 7 awards. Parasite was also named the best foreign language film.

