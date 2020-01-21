Joaquin Phoenix leaves the SAG Awards early to attend the vigil for pigs in a slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix shortened the celebration of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to comfort and offer water to pigs in a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the actor won the best actor award for his role in Joker at the 26th annual SAG Awards.

While briefly stopping at the official post-event party, Phoenix left the festivities early to head to the “pig vigil,” still dressed in his Stella McCartney tuxedo.

The actor joined a crowd of animal rights activists at the slaughterhouse protest, led by Los Angeles Animal Save, a group that aims to show the truth behind animal farming and inspire people to stop Eat animals

During the vigil, Phoenix comforted the animals as they headed to the slaughterhouse offering them fresh water and explained to the vlogger Jane Velez-Mitchell his reason for being there.

“Most people don’t really know about torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry,” Phoenix said in a video shared on Facebook.

“I’ve seen it as it is, so I have to be here.”

He continued: “We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it as it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the lids of meat containers, in restaurants and it’s a lie. “

“I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do it. Those of us who have seen it as it really is, we have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here. ”

The video is subtitled: “The trucks are still rolling tonight, reportedly full of little pigs, hundreds in an overflowing waiting yard. ‘See you!'”

Phoenix, who also won a Golden Globe earlier this month, added that several of his friends in the industry “have been really receptive” to his activism.

“There is a change that is happening and now it is becoming undeniable,” he said, “slowly but surely we are coming.”

“As heartbreaking as it is when we are giving water to pigs. I have some optimism in our community and how committed everyone is,” Phoenix continued.

“People come here week after week after week, so I had to come here tonight and support myself and it’s a little antidote to what they just gave me, so I’m lucky to be here.”

Jean Davis, founder of Los Angeles Animal Save, confirmed that Phoenix regularly attends vigils in Los Angeles and praised him for inspiring activists both locally and globally.

“We are very grateful for your voice,” he said.

“Around the world, activists are witnessing animals destined for sacrifice and waking the world to its difficult situation.”

Earlier this month, Phoenix praised the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for offering Golden Globe guests a vegan dinner for the first time.

During his acceptance speech while accepting the award for best actor in a movie, drama, actor Joker said: “I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for recognizing and recognizing the link between animal agriculture and climate change. .

“It really sends a powerful message.”

Before the awards ceremony, actor Rain’s sister shared a photo of her and Phoenix on Instagram, where she shared a statement from her brother.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that this year’s Golden Globe Awards would serve, for the first time, a plant-based dinner,” the actor said.

“By recognizing the role of animal agriculture in the degradation of our planet and taking bold steps to do its part to reduce damage, HFPA has shown great leadership.”

.