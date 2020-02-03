Joaquin Phoenix evokes systemic racism after BAFTA wins for ‘Joker’

Joaquin Phoenix gave a passionate speech in which he systematically proclaimed racism after winning the BAFTA prize for his performance in Joker.

When Joker debuted at the Venice Film Festival, critics immediately stuck the DC film as a potential competitor for the season and saw Joaquin Phoenix as a favorite for recognition as the best actor. Now those predictions prove to be correct as the price season unfolds and Joquin Phoenix still deserves credit for his terrifying performance as the Joker.

Last night Joaquin Phoenix added the BAFTA prize to Best Actor in a leading role in his list of victories for Joker and held a passionate acceptance speech calling the organization for lack of diversity. Although Joaquin Phoenix acknowledges that he is honored to have won for his performance in Joker, the actor admitted that he felt in conflict because of the exclusion of people of color among the nominees for the BAFTA Award 2019 and in the film industry as a whole:

“I have not done everything to ensure that the sets I am working on are inclusive. But I think it is more than just having multicultural sets. We must do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the duty is from the people who have created and continue to exist and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones who dismantle it, so that is our job. “

You can view the full BAFTA award acceptance speech by Joaquin Phoenix in the video below!

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is from a man struggling to find his way in the broken society of Gotham. He is a rental clown during the day and strives to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

