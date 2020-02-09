Joaquin Phoenix demands equality and quotes his brother in an Oscar speech

Joaquin Phoenix may have won his first Oscar for his role in “Joker”, but the actor used his moment in the spotlight to highlight serious reasons.

Phoenix was recognized as the best actor and the second actor to win an Oscar for the role of comic book villain. In his speech, he conveyed a message of unity and said whatever the cause of a person’s heart – be it gender inequality, racism or animal rights – “we’re talking about the fight against injustice.”

“We are talking about the struggle against the belief that a nation, people, race, gender or species has the right to control, control, use and exploit another with impunity,” he said.

He also said he hoped others would be given what he was before – a chance to get better.

“I was a scoundrel in my life. I was selfish. I was cruel at times, it was hard to work with, and I am grateful that so many of you in this room gave me a second chance,” he said “And I think we are in top shape – if we support each other. Not if we cancel each other out because of past mistakes, but if we help each other to grow, if we enlighten each other, if we lead each other to salvation. That is the best of humanity. “

In conclusion, he emotionally quoted a poem by his late brother River Phoenix when he was 17: “Running to the rescue with love and peace will follow.”

The first person to win an Oscar for playing the Joker character was Heath Ledger, who won posthumously in 2009 for his role in “The Dark Knight”.

This is the second time that two actors have won Oscars for playing the same character.

In 1972 Marlon Brando won an Oscar for best actor with Vito Coreleone. Two years later, Robert De Niro won the best supporting actor because he played a younger version of the same character.

In 2005, both Phoenix and Ledger competed against each other in the best actor category to play their roles in “Walk the Line” and “Brokeback Mountain”. They lost that year to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who won for “Capote”.

The award is Phoenix’s first Oscar. He was previously nominated for “The Master”, “Walk the Line” and “Gladiator”.