Joaquin Phoenix calls on BAFTAs for ‘systemic racism’ during an acceptance speech

Joaquin Phoenix exert pressure on the film industry to dismantle a “suppression system” during an acceptance speech for Best Actor at the BAFTAS Sunday evening 2020.

Phoenix proclaimed the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) for “systemic racism” after the organization could not nominate a single non-white actor in his main categories.

The actor – who won the golden globe, SAG and is predicted to win Oscar for “Joker” – his speech began by saying that he felt “in conflict” when he accepted the prize.

“I feel very honored and privileged to be here tonight and BAFTA has always strongly supported my career, and I am very grateful,” he began to add: “But I have to say that I am also in conflict because so many of my fellow actors who deserve it, do not have the same privilege. “

“I think we are sending a very clear message to people in color that you are not welcome here,” Phoenix continued. “I think this is the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and our industry – and in ways we benefit from it.”

“I don’t think anyone wants an award or preferential treatment, although we give it to ourselves every year,” he added. “I think people just want to be recognized and appreciated and respected for their work.”

An awkward silence filled the hall for a long noticeable moment. Thank you Joaquin.

“This is not a self-righteous condemnation,” Phoenix explained, adding that he is “ashamed to admit” that he is part of the problem. “I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets that I work on are inclusive.”

“But I think it’s more than just having multicultural sets, I think we really have to do the hard work to really understand systemic racism,” he concluded. “I think it is the duty of the people who have created and perpetuated a system of oppression to dismantle it. So that is our job.”

The actor’s speech was received with applause and praise. Director “The Farewell”, Lulu Wang, tweeted about the crowd’s reaction. “An awkward silence filled the hall for a long noticeable moment,” she wrote. “Thank you Joaquin.”

Phoenix was nominated alongside Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taron Egerton and Jonathan Pryce.

This year the Academy Awards has again nominated predominantly white men in most categories – and has encountered similar criticisms as the BAFTAs.

