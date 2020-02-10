Joaquin Phoenix attacks inequality in powerful speech from the best actor after winning the first Oscar ever

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar ever at the 92nd Academy Awards and delivered a powerful speech on equality, animal rights and his brother, River Phoenix, who died in 1993.

Just a week after receiving praise for his Baftas acceptance speech in which he saw “systemic racism” attack, the Joker star took home the best actor trophy and defeated Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Antonio Banderas (Pain & Glory) ), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

“I am so grateful now,” he began. “I don’t feel superior to my fellow nominees because we share the same love – the love of film. This form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I would be without.”

He continued: “The greatest gift it has given me is the ability to use your vote for the voiceless. I have thought a lot about some of the frustrating problems that we are collectively facing and sometimes we feel we are defending different causes, but for me I see commonality. I think we are talking about gender and inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous or animal rights – we are talking about the fight against injustice. “

While Phoenix was welcomed by the crowd, he said, “Don’t do that,” before he continued.

1/80 Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo blew a kiss while posing in her futuristic white and silver Versace dress.

REUTERS

2/80 Florence Pugh

The Little women star cracked a smile on the red carpet in a green-blue Louis Vuitton dress and a silver hanging necklace.

Getty Images

3/80 Margot Robbie

The Bomb The actor added a burst of color to her look with a bright red lip, and wore a black, strapless Chanel dress with a purple jewel embossed on the front.

REUTERS

4/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars laughed as they posed together on the red carpet, Wiig in red and Gadot in black lace.

AFP via Getty Images

5/80 Laura Dern

Laura Dern attended the Academy Awards with her mother in a pink and black Armani dress.

REUTERS

6/80 Spike Lee

Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with his Oscars outfit, dressed in a purple blazer adorned with Bryant’s basketball jersey number, 24.

Getty Images

7/80 Saoirse Ronan

The Little women star smiled as she adjusted her Gucci dress to the red carpet.

AFP via Getty Images

8/80 Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman wore a Dior dress for the Oscars embroidered with the names of female directors who were pushed into the nominations.

REUTERS

9/80 Florence Pugh

Pugh smiled as she and her mother walked the red carpet.

AFP via Getty Images

10/80 Cynthia Erivo

The Harriet actor hit a powerful pose on the red carpet in a white and silver-cut Versace dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

11/80 Charlize Theron

Theron attended the Academy Awards in an elegant black Dior dress, designed with a thigh-high slit.

Getty Images

12/80 Gal Gadot

The Wonder Woman star on a glamorous display in an ethereal Givenchy dress, with a black lace, top with high neck and layered skirt in bubblegum pink lace.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

13/80 Brie Larson

Captain Marvel himself looked every inch like a superhero in a blushing pink Celine design with sequins, complete with a cape.

Getty Images

14/80 Kathy Bates and Rebel Wilson

Kathy Bates wore a black and navy costume for the Oscars, posing next to the gold-clad Rebel Wilson on the red carpet.

AFP via Getty Images

15/80 Tom Hanks

The A nice day in the neighborhood actor looked sharp in a black tuxedo.

REUTERS

16/80 Margaret Qualley

The Once upon a time in Hollywood actor chose to wear a stylish, black Chanel design on the red carpet.

REUTERS

17/80 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix smiled at the cameras, Mara in a black lace Alexander McQueen ensemble and Phoenix in his environmentally conscious Stella McCartney suit.

REUTERS

18/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot

Wiig matched the red carpet in a bright, scarlet design, while Gadot chose to wear a contrasting two-tone dress for the Academy Awards.

REUTERS

19/80 Antonio Banderas

The nominated Oscar looked boisterous in a black tuxedo.

AFP via Getty Images

20/80 Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Costume designer Sandy Powell wore a suit signed by various high-profile Hollywood characters, which she plans to auction for charity. Powell attended the Oscars with fellow costume designer Christopher Peterson.

REUTERS

21/80 Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver, dressed in a black tuxedo, attended the Oscars with his wife, actor Joanne Tucker, who wore a white and black floral Oscar de la Renta dress designed with practical pockets.

REUTERS

22/80 Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and couple Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek effortlessly looked stylish on the red carpet, Malek in a completely black Yves Saint Laurent ensemble and Boynton in a white and black Chanel dress with checkered sleeves.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

23/80 Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo

Actor Sunrise Coigney wore a fuchsia, ruffled dress for the Oscars, while her husband, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo looked soft in a black tuxedo.

EPA

24/80 Rita Wilson

Actor and producer Rita Wilson seemed to emulate the Oscars statue with her glittering, golden Tom Ford number.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

25/80 Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost smartly dressed in a black suit, while Scarlett Johansson looked radiant in a metal, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress.

Getty Images

26/80 Timothy Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet seemed to dress exceptionally casual for the Academy Awards, in a navy blue training suit from Stella McCartney.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

27/80 Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali chose an all-black Zegna ensemble for the award ceremony, while his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, wore a lilac dress and a white headgear.

REUTERS

28/80 Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton elegantly dressed for the red carpet in a white and black Chanel dress with checkered, exaggerated sleeves.

REUTERS

29/80 Lea Seydoux

The No times to die actor radiated old-fashioned Hollywood glamor in a white halterneck dress by Louis Vuitton, designed with a black hem on the skirt.

REUTERS

30/80 Leonardo DiCaprio

The Once upon a time in Hollywood star looked sophisticated in a smart black tuxedo from Armani.

Getty Images

31/80 Scarlett Johansson

The Wedding story actor glittered on the red carpet in a metal deplet Oscar de la Renta dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

32/80 Kristen Wiig

Wiig wore a striking scarlet Valentino outfit during the Academy Awards, designed with side ruffles and a train.

REUTERS

33/80 Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara opted for a distinctive gothic look during the award ceremony, in a black lace, carved Alexander McQueen design.

Getty Images

34/80 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The couple made a stylish pair in Tom Ford on the red carpet, Hanks in a black tuxedo and Wilson in a rose gold dress with tassels.

Getty Images

35/80 Margot Robbie

The nominee for the Academy Award was styled in a black, chiffon Chanel dress with a purple jewel on the front.

Getty Images

36/80 Renee Zellweger

The nominated Oscar went for a simple, yet impactful look, with a white-sequined Armani design with one shoulder.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

37/80 Brad Pitt

The Once upon a time in Hollywood once looked stylish in a black Brioni tuxedo.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

38/80 Florence Pugh

The nominated Oscar sparkled in a green-blue Louis Vuitton number on the red carpet, designed with a layered skirt.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

39/80 Saoirse Ronan

The Little women star stood on the red carpet in a multi-colored Gucci design, with a black V-neck torso, a lilac skirt and a cream-colored, corrugated diaphragm.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

40/80 Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman looked radiant in a black and gold Dior ensemble, with a cape and gold decorations.

Getty Images

41/80 Keanu Reeves and his mother Patricia Taylor

Keanu Reeves attended the Oscars with his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor. The pair contrasted each other on the red carpet, Taylor in a white suit and Reeves in black.

Getty Images

42/80 Joaquin Phoenix

In January, Joaquin Phoenix promised to wear the same tailor-made Stella McCartney suit for each award ceremony in an effort to reduce waste.

Getty Images

43/80 Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek looked angelic in a white Gucci dress with one shoulder, decorated with a silver headpiece and matching bracelets.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

44/80 Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph stole gold in a sequined orange Valentino dress, accessorising with gold, strappy heels and wore her hair in a chic bob.

AFP via Getty Images

45/80 Sandra Oh

The Killing Eve star looked breathtaking in a gold-colored Elie Saab design with sequins, topped with a wavy hem and shoulder details.

AFP via Getty Images

46/80 Taika Waititi

The Jojo Rabbit director knows how to edit a red carpet, as shown during his many red carpet performances. At this year’s Oscars, he opted for a somewhat modest black tuxedo, a departure from his usual colorful style.

AFP via Getty Images

47/80 Penelope Cruz

The Chanel ensemble of Penelope Cruz contained various striking elements, including a white rose, a pearl belt, a skirt with a pocket and a halter neck.

AFP via Getty Images

48/80 Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect actor blinded in a golden, sequined floor-length Jason Wu design.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

49/80 Janelle Monae

The singer had a Cinderella moment on the red carpet and wore an extravagant, unique, silver Ralph Lauren ball dress, designed with a matching cap.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

50/80 Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman, who won the best actress Oscar last year for her performance in The favorite, attended the Academy Awards this year in a navy, cut-out, velvet Stella McCartney dress complete with a train.

AFP via Getty Images

51/80 James Corden and Julia Carey

Corden attended the award ceremony in a black tuxedo, while his wife, Julia Carey, put on a silver, decorated dress with a royal blue belt.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

52/80 Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

Little women director Gerwig wore a strapless khaki Dior dress on the red carpet while her partner, Wedding story Director Baumbach, was dressed in a black suit.

AFP via Getty Images

53/80 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind

The Star Wars for the occasion an actor put on a black suit, while his wife, director and producer Elvira Lind brightened the red carpet in a sun-yellow, layered dress.

AFP via Getty Images

54/80 Kelly Marie Tran

The Star Wars favorite chose a black strapless dress from Schiaparelli, designed with blue flowers on top.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

55/80 Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The Veep star contrasted with the red carpet in a navy-adapted Vera Wang dress, accessorising with a striking diamond necklace.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

56/80 Gerard Butler

The actor posed on the red carpet and wore a slender navy suit.

AP

57/80 Billie Eilish

The singer is amazed on the red carpet in a white Chanel ensemble, complete with lace gloves.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

58/80 Laura Dern

The nominated Oscar chose a light pink Armani number with black details on the top, accessorising with modest jewels.

AFP via Getty Images

59/80 Mindy Kaling

The Late at night star attended the Academy Awards in a bright marigold with one shoulder of Dolce and Gabbana with pleated detail.

AFP via Getty Images

60/80 America Ferrera

The Ugly Betty actor looked royal in a scarlet, floor-length Alberta Ferretti dress, accessorising with a golden headband.

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

61/80 Gam Wichayanee

The Thai singer looked every inch on a red carpet on the red carpet and wore a beautiful off-shoulder, ombre, chiffon-couture dress.

REUTERS

62/80 Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones

The actors, who both played the lead in the original Broadway production of Hamilton, made for a stylish pair on the red carpet, Ramos in a white and black ensemble and studded shoes, and Jones in a black canure dress with Yousina sleeves.

REUTERS

63/80 Cap Feldstein

The Smart book star brought a touch of old-fashioned glamor in a white and black floral Miu Miu dress, her hair styled in classic waves.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

64/80 Billy Porter

Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a combination of skirt and top from Giles Deacon, accessorising with custom Jimmy Choo shoes.

Getty Images

65/80 Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee attended the Oscars in a white dress alongside filmmaker Spike Lee, who opted for a purple suit with yellow details.

Getty Images

66/80 Kaitlyn Dever

The Smart book actor radiated glamor in a red, decorated, strapless Louis Vuitton dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

67/80 Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Hamilton maker Lin-Manuel Miranda looked chic in a black tuxedo, while his wife, lawyer Vanessa Nadal, contrasted in a white, decorated dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

68/80 Caitriona Balfe

The Irish actor made a bold entrance to the red carpet and wore a black Valentino fishtail dress designed with a sheer pink top and bow.

AFP via Getty Images

69/80 Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver attended the Oscars in a green Dior dress with long sleeves and a matching clutch.

Getty Images

70/80 Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz attended the Oscars in a pillar-red Christian Siriano dress.

Getty Images

71/80 Regina King

Regina King chose a light pink structured Versace dress for the Oscars.

AFP via Getty Images

72/80 Julia Butters

Julia Butters also opted for a pink outfit, arrived on the red carpet in a Christian Siriano dress with long sleeves and matching pink bag.

Getty Images

73/80 Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel went with a pink theme and arrived on the red carpet in a strapless fuchsia J. Mendel dress.

Getty Images

74/80 Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera

America Ferrera chose a red Alberta Ferretti dress for the red carpet and accessorized with a headband. Ryan Piers opted for a simple black tuxedo.

Getty Images

75/80 Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz chose a strapless black Thome Brown dress for the Oscars.

EPA

76/80 Kerri Higuchi and John Cho

Kerri Higuchi chose a black and silver Monique Huillier dress for the red carpet, while John Cho opted for a burnt orange Zegna suit.

Getty Images

77/80 Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling green Badgley Mischka dress with one shoulder.

EPA

78/80 George MacKay

George MacKay opted for a simple tuxedo for the 92nd annual Oscars.

EPA

79/80 Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora

Aurora arrived at the Oscars in a light green ensemble of costume designer Viktoria Aksnes with red accents.

AFP via Getty Images

80/80 Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa arrived on the red carpet in a Christian one-shoulder Siriano dress.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

“I think we have become very detached from the natural world.”

“We go into the natural world and plunder it for its resources – we feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of fear are undeniable.”

“I’ve been a villain in my life,” he added. “I have sometimes been cruel and difficult to work with, but so many people in this room have given me a second chance.”

Earlier during the ceremony, Laura Dern received the Best Supporting Actress Prize for the Wedding Story, while Brad Pitt won his first acting trophy ever for his performance as Cliff Booth in the Once Upon a Time at Quentin Tarantino in Hollywood.

For the second year in a row, the Oscars have no presenter.

On a nominative level, Joker leads the pack this year with 11, while The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow closely with 10.

Follow along with live updates from this year’s ceremony here and a full list of evening winners here.

.