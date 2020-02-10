Joan Collins ‘doesn’t know why Phillip Schofield had to come’

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Joan Collins admits that she had difficulty understanding why Phillip Schofield decided to publicly declare that he was gay because “everyone was aware” of his secrets in the industry.

The 57-year-old star appeared in an interview on This Morning last Friday to the shock of fans everywhere who knew him as a happily married man of two daughters.

Joan appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Perez Hilton, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne and hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid and was stunned as she tried to process the huge news story.

“I have not been to England, which was why he suddenly felt he had to go outside with it, while many people already knew?” Joan asked at the table. “I mean, we all knew it.”

She later repeated her opinion when she was asked how she felt about stars that came out publicly, and whether it was still justified today.

The star said, “I wasn’t in England, so I didn’t see it and I thought,” Why does he have to do that? “

Phillip’s emotional interview was broadcast last week on This Morning (Photo: S Meddle / ITV / REX)

Joan said that everyone behind the scenes knew that Schofield was gay (Photo: ITV)

“I mean, it seemed like he was leading a good life. Everyone who knew him knew he was gay, “she said.

“Why does he want to tell everyone and confess as it were? We assume so naturally today that people are gay or lesbian or trans or whatever that it seems a bit strange to make a big statement. “

Joan’s comments came when Phillip was praised by Kelly and Sharon for appearing publicly at the age of 57.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, Piers and Susanna, Joan and Perez discussed the subject in the interview (Photo: ITV)

Since then he has gone into the report to say that he has always known that he was gay, and that fighting the secret has sometimes led to a suicidal feeling while remaining silent.

Phillip’s wife of 27 years Stephanie has chosen to assist him when he comes out and says that she “loves him and will stay forever.”

Sharon and Kelly called him brave to come out (photo: ITV)

Asked Piers what she thought of it, Sharon said, “I thought he was extremely brave and you think about it, he could live the rest of his life with this secret that would probably kill him.”

“I think he’s incredibly brave and I think his wife is a very beautiful woman,” she added, agreeing with Kelly.

Phillip Schofield



“I think that at any time, regardless of the situation where you don’t feel like you can’t be who you really are, it’s a hard place to be,” Kelly added.

“To see him come out with his best friend and do it so lovingly on television, I watched it and I cried while I watched that interview.

Good Morning Britain is broadcast on ITV on weekdays from 6 a.m.





