Joakim Noah reportedly hopes to play this season

Photo: USA today

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney says Joakim Noah hopes to return to the NBA this season.

Noah suffered an injury in September and did not train with the LA Clippers at the training camp. Now he is healthy and hopes to sign with a competitor.

“A source told Heavy.com that Noah” has worked 100 percent to maintain his condition and hopes he will play this season, “Deveney reports.

Noah was drafted by the University of Florida in 2007 and played for three different teams. The 34-year-old center achieved an average of 8.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in its career.

With an open stain and the need for rim protection, Noah could get another shot.

