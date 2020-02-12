JLS together again: Band confirms reunion at The One Show

JLS are reunited (Photo: BBC)

JLS officially come together again after they went their own way seven years ago.

The band, consisting of Marvin Humes, Oritsé Williams, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold, confirmed their exciting news about the episode of The One Show tonight in a pre-recorded video message.

“We are back, we are together again,” Marvin said enthusiastically. “We can’t wait to be on tour again at the end of the year.”

“Yes, and we are very excited to be at The One Show this Friday for a very exclusive performance of some of our hits,” JB added.

Oritse smiled: “I look forward to chatting with you and seeing our fans on Friday.”

They are going on tour next year (Photo: Rex)

The group dropped hints left, right and center that they could reunite this year on the occasion of their 10-year anniversary, with JB teasing us just a few days ago.

“This year is a big year for us – our 10-year anniversary,” he told The Sun.

“We all have a lot of contact, we are still brothers. We met recently, a few weeks ago, and we always said that when the time is right, we can do something, so a reunion … never say never. “

JLS became famous in 2008 on The X Factor, where they finished in second place with series winner Alexandra Burke.

They sold over 2.3 million albums in the UK and had huge hits, with their songs Everybody In Love, The Club Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna reaching number one in the charts.

They split later in 2013 after releasing an album with the biggest hits.

The One Show takes place on Thursday at 7 PM on BBC One.





