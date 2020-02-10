JLS star JB Gill refers to a band reunion

JLS may reunite before their 10th birthday and we are here for it (Photo: Rex)

JLS star JB Gill is here and makes our whole heart beat again, because he has hinted that there is a big possibility that he and the boys could be together again for a reunion tour.

2020 marks the 10th anniversary of the boys’ debut album and it is the perfect opportunity for JLS to regroup, pick up their microphones and dust from their old dance steps. Who is in?

The band – consisting of JB, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams – became famous in 2008 on The X Factor, where they finished in second place of series winner Alexandra Burke.

JLS sold more than 2.3 million albums in the UK and had huge hits, with their tracks Everybody In Love, The Club Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna reaching number one in the charts.

They split later in 2013 after releasing an album with the biggest hits, but suggested that it doesn’t have to be the end of the road, JB teased a reunion on the cards in a new interview with The Sun.

He said: “This year is a big year for us – our 10-year anniversary. We all have a lot of contact, we are still brothers. We met recently, a few weeks ago, and we always said that when the time is right, we can do something, so a reunion … never say never. “

JLS first photo to The X Factor in 2008 (photo: Getty Images)

We take what we can get.

JB also shared an update on his bandmate Oritse, who was acquitted last year from rape during a one-week trial period and said the star is looking forward to leaving the past behind and eventually “moving forward” after a difficult few years.

The star was not found guilty and was supported by the rest of JLS, with Marvin Humes being one of the first to share his support.

He then posted on social media: “Erased … Not guilty! Finally my brother @oritsemusic has passed three years of hell! No one will ever know or imagine what he has experienced …

“I’m just so proud of the way he behaved during the most awful time … he’s so strong and I know he can’t wait to start his life again … We love you O.”





