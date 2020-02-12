It was a dream moment come true for actor Jitendra Kumar when he shared space with veteran singer Bappi Lahiri in the remixed version of the latter’s iconic song “Yaar bina chain kahaan re” in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The new version, which has already been released, stars Ayushmann Khurrana with the debutant Jitendra Kumar. The song is a party song. It features Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in bright disco costumes from the eighties. Bappi Lahiri also makes an appearance.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Jitendra Kumar talks about making a recreated version of “Yaar Bina Chain Kahaan Re”

Speaking of the original version, the song belonged to the protagonist of Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh “Saaheb”, which was released in 1985. The cheerful number was a great success after its release. Bappi da was the songwriter and singer of the song.

“The original song came out as a child and I remember dancing in it since I was a child. Dancing in such a big song in my first movie was a dream come true for me and I hope people enjoy it as much as I do. It was so sweet of Anil Sir that he liked our song and even tweeted about it. I have also been a great Bappi Da and it was a dream come true for me to share the stage with him, ”said Jitendra Kumar.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan,” a gay romantic comedy, will premiere on February 21.

