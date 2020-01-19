Jimmy Howard's No Good, Very Bad Season

Either way, the Detroit Red Wings have been excruciating this season. Whether it’s their position in the standings or their piecemeal performance, they definitely consider the game to be the worst team in the league. Player by player, most have their worst seasons in one way or another. One of these players is goalkeeper Jimmy Howard.

A pillar of Red Wings training over the past decade, Howard is no stranger to difficulties. Not so long ago, he had to reinvent himself to take over the starting role from Petr Mrazek, who is now patrolling the fold of the Carolina Hurricanes. However, at that time, Howard at least looked like a capable backup, whether with the Red Wings or elsewhere.

Nowadays, Howard’s stats are undoubtedly the worst in his NHL career. With just two wins from 20 starts, he didn’t exactly steal a Red Wings win like he has in the past. His goals-against average of 4.12 and save percentage of 0.881 (as of January 18) are both below standard. Looking at “whimsical statistics,” his above-average goals scored (GSAA) of minus 15.32 (by Corsica Hockey) is by far the worst in his career.

Florida Panthers right winger Evgenii Dadonov tries to score on Detroit Red Wings goalkeeper Jimmy Howard. (Photo AP / Wilfredo Lee)

There are many causes for Howard’s difficulties. Defense in front of him is perhaps the weakest unit he has ever played. He also saw many bounces and flaccid tips, leaving him in a no man’s land when the puck passed him.

Beyond that, it climbs over 36 years. It is natural for players in all positions to experience a regression as they age. In his case, the regression seems to have hit very hard.

Legacy or exchangeable active player?

In other words: Howard lost his starting role against Jonathan Bernier. Given the team ahead of them, Bernier performed admirably despite the circumstances. Howard collapsed in the same situation.

This begs the question: what should the Red Wings do with Howard? The former second-round pick in the 2003 draft spent his entire career in the Detroit organization. In previous years, even when the Red Wings listened to Howard’s offers, they chose to hold on to it. Given that he has played more than 500 games with the organization, there is certainly a level of respect and loyalty between the player and the organization.

Detroit Red Wings goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier replaces Jimmy Howard (AP Photo / Paul Sancya)

There is no doubt that Howard’s value is at an all-time low. If a team were to trade for him, it would likely be to add depth to the goalkeeper position. Teams don’t often give premium assets for depth.

Make it the best

Realistically, Howard seems destined to end his career with the Red Wings – perhaps even after this season. He is in the top 10 goalkeepers born in the United States in terms of games played and wins. With a stroke of luck (and perhaps a hot streak), he could overtake Frank Brimsek for seventh place in the victories of the American goalkeepers.

Like most veterans on the team, Howard has nothing to play but pride and personal achievement. He ranks third on the Red Wings’ all-time list of wins and games played for a goaltender (just behind Chris Osgood in both categories). It is generally not a good practice for a player to focus on distinctions such as records, but in this case it can be beneficial.

Jimmy Howard of the Detroit Red Wings stops a shot from Sean Couturier of the Philadelphia Flyers (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)

It may be too late to turn the tide for Howard’s worst season, but it’s not too late to end on a respectable note. He has already shown his ability to triumph over adversity, so this is perhaps the most appropriate end for his time with the Red Wings. If they can provide quality goalkeepers over the entire duration, the team and fans will benefit from competitive hockey games.