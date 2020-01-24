Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sport

San Francisco 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has yet to throw a pass into the Super Bowl. While that will change against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2, Garoppolo has earned two titles.

He had the opportunity to see how six-time champion Tom Brady led his former patriot team to two Lombardi Trophies during his time together.

When Garoppolo spoke of his ex-teammate leading up to Super Bowl LIV, he said he wanted to use what he learned from Brady to prepare for the biggest game of his life.

“Everyone says it should be like a different game, but exactly how they did it,” said Garoppolo about Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group. “Very close, took up everything I could and saw how he did his business. Obviously it worked twice when I was with him. I will try to apply that to my game. “

Garoppolo also said it would be a “good idea” for him to ask Brady for advice 10 days from Thursday until kickoff.

Why not choose one of the best games in the brain? A quarterback who started with nine Super Bowls at a record high.

After an NFC championship game performance in which he only tried eight passes, the stories about Garoppolo have been pretty absurd since he defeated the Packers on Sunday.

The good news is that he not only has Brady to talk to, Garoppolo can also beat former 49ers Joe Montana and Steve Young before the big game. That’s exactly what he’s up to.