Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

In the first half of the Sunday game, Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback from San Francisco 49, was operated on his left knee. Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark didn’t seem to be trying anything dirty, but fell straight into the knee, which clumsily buckled.

Here is a video of the hit that could have ended very badly for Garoppolo.

After Clark’s goal, Garoppolo was clearly in pain and not quite as agile, and the 49ers gave up the temporary game almost completely from that point on. In fact, Garoppolo set a conference championship record with just eight rounds.

After San Francisco’s big win over Green Bay, Garoppolo opened and admitted that the goal was a scary experience: “Yes, scary moment,” said Garoppolo after the game, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “But the braces have held up again. Knock on wood.”

Given that Garoppolo’s first full campaign with the 49ers was marked by an end-of-season ACL rift in 2018, it’s not surprising that he feared his knee could be injured again. That is why the braces are there in the first place and it seems that they will be part of Garoppolo’s uniform for the rest of his career.