Jimmy Garoppolo barely threw the ball and wrote NFL history in the NFC title game

The San Francisco 49ers dampened the Green Bay Packers in the NFC title game to reach Super Bowl LIV, and Jimmy Garoppolo wrote the history of the NFL.

Garoppolo went 6-of-8 for 77 yards on Sunday. For the entire game. With this incredible feat, he set a new record for the fewest pass attempts in the history of the conference championship, according to Trey Wingo from ESPN.

So Jimmy Garoppolo with 8 pass attempts in the game. Little ever in the history of the conference championship.

Of course, Garoppolo didn’t have to throw much. After all, the 49ers won the game 37-20.

The big reason he rarely had to do anything normally associated with an NFL quarterback is that Raheem Mostert also made NFL history with a legendary 220-yard performance with four touchdowns to make the 49ers for to inspire the big game.

If the 49ers win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami in two weeks, Garoppolo will likely have to do a little more to win the Super Bowl.