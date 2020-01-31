Jimmy Fallon Covers Little Girl’s Viral “Dinosaurs In Love” Song

Jimmy Fallon was just as touched by the heartbreaking song of a little girl about dinosaurs as you.

On Tuesday, British musician Tom Rosenthal posted an audio recording of his almost 4-year-old daughter on Twitter Fenn sang her first solo song “Dinosaurs in Love” and said she had thought up the lyrics and he helped her with the music and supported her on the piano. The number became viral.

On Thursday, Fallon covered the song on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon … complete with a British accent. His house band The carrots participated.

Rosenthal tweeted in response to the cover: “Life is very strange.”

The heartbreaking lyrics of the song are as follows:

Dinosaurs that eat people

Dinosaurs in love

Dinosaurs have a party

They eat fruit and cucumber

They fell in love

They say “thanks”

A big bang came

And they died

Dinosaurs Dinosaurs fell in love

But they didn’t say goodbye

But they didn’t say goodbye

Fenn, my almost 4-year-old daughter, recorded her first solo song ever today. She thought up all the words herself and I helped her a little with the tune. It is called “Dinosaurs in Love”. 🦕❤️🦕 pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP

– Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

“She can count to about 20, so she doesn’t really get it when I say that half a million people have listened to the song,” Rosenthal told CNN about his daughter. “I told her that her grandmother liked it and she wasn’t too busy about it. She enjoyed it, she listened to it when it was finished and then she was gone.”

DINOSAURS IN LOVE is now on @Spotify! Stream! This has all been really crazy. Thank you. All proceeds from this issue go to charities for wild animals. 🦕❤️🦕https: //t.co/ION4FS12wj pic.twitter.com/1XmgtJxR54

– Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 31, 2020

“Dinosaurs in Love” is now available on Spotify.

