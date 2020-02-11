© Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

Joel Embiid, fresh from Sunday night’s weird scene in which he played against Philadelphia 76ers fans, shared an interesting quote on Instagram Monday, resulting in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler who recruited him from the comments section.

Embiid shared a picture of herself hushing the 76ers crowd and added the caption: “You die a hero or live long enough to see yourself becoming the villain.”

As Bleacher Report’s crack-sleuth team soon discovered, one of the first people to comment was none of the former teammate Jimmy Butler, who wrote, “I knew a place where villains are welcome.”

Now the NBA trade deadline is already over, so it is not that much can happen here.

But it is worth noting that the team has underperformed this year and that Embiid may not get the kind of support he needs to succeed.

Furthermore, there were reports on Monday that other teams are preparing for the Sixers to trade Embiid, and we know that things in this competition can change quickly. So it is worth saving this interaction for a later date.