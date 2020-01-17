Photo: ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat swinger, announced five players in his position at The Players Tribune that are the most difficult for him to guard. The Brooklyn Nets Point Guard Kyrie Irving is the second on the list:

“Probably one of my favorite players. He is so smart and crafty with his dribble as if he had the ball on a string. Crossover, behind the back, spin move, right-hand rotation, left-hand rotation – however he has to do it, he always gets where he wants to go. And it’s so precise that you think it does all of these different combinations of dribble movements. But he really only makes up for it. It is stupid.

And he plays with boys.

He lets you hit, but instead of taking the bucket, he pulls it back and sets it back. No no no. Not yet. I’m not ready. I have something else for you …

It is disrespectful.

But there are also so many other elements in his game. He can shoot the three. He is a great passerby. He can post people – he won’t post me. It’s too small But it can post most people. He’s incredible with both hands when it comes to landing on the edge. It hits a lot of hard punches – floaters, fadeaways, competitive punches, overlays of bigs in color … it can be done in any way you want.

So if you’re talking about unstoppable guys in the league, Kyrie is definitely in that category, ”Butler said about Irving.

This season Irving averages 27.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 6.9 assists per game.