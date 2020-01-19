Jimin Park to Jam in New York with live performance charity event: News: KpopStarz

BabyJ’s, you’ve stayed beautiful with Jimin Park all the time – and now she’s doing even nicer things out here! On February 15, Jimin will travel to New York for her first live appearance on Mission NYC. The show is a charity event that donates prizes to the Direct Relief and Direct Relief Foundation for people in need of help for the Puerto Rico earthquake.

Are you ready to meet Jimin Park? A VVIP ticket offers a personal selfie meet and greet with the queen herself, while a VIP ticket offers a meet and greet in a group of four. The tiers also include benefits such as early entry, soundcheck, a tour poster and a tour lanyard – in addition to a regular admission ticket!

Jimin Park has had a long career in the K-pop industry. Her first place in the first season of K-Pop Star in 2011 gave her the opportunity to sign with JYP Entertainment and debut in Duo 15 &. Since then, she has hosted Arirang TV’s After School Club, made her solo debut, and donated thousands of dollars to charity. “Stay Beautiful”, the latest release from Jimin Park and her last song before she left JYP Entertainment, shows her ethereal singing and commitment to self-love.

Jimin Park won’t let these haters out, but we hope that you will come to their show in Mission NYC on February 15th! Tickets will be sold on Sunday, January 19th at jiminxjamieny.eventbrite.com.

(Photo: Socialite Music Group)

(Photo: Socialite Music Group)

