Jim Harbaugh speaks after Campanile leaves, reports Shoop's shot

Jim Harbaugh has had his hands full in the past few weeks when he filled some vacancies on the Michigan Wolverines football coaching team with Chris Partridge and now Anthony Campanile.

Campanile, the team’s linebacker coach, was surprising when he dismissed Rutgers, a school in his home state, believed to be returning to Michigan. Then he turned and got a chance to train with the Miami Dolphins.

“He was looking for other options,” Harbaugh said Thursday evening in a high school coaching clinic in Lansing. “He got the opportunity with the dolphins. He wanted to try it. He wanted to give professional football a chance. He is a good trainer. You got a good one. “

Partridge, who trained the collateral and coordinated the special teams, left the program the day after the Citrus Bowl after five years in Ann Arbor.

“He did a great job,” he said. “Another long and trusting friend. Sometimes you grow and offer another opportunity. “

Michigan has reportedly expanded its coaching staff on Thursday to include former Penn State and Mississippi state defense coordinator Bob Shoop, but Harbaugh will not confirm these reports. He said that they have filled both open positions and an announcement will be made soon.

Howard talks about a rematch with Iowa, Luka Garza

Michigan basketball is back in action on Friday night in Iowa, a team that was defeated 103: 91 on December 6, but there is a known issue that needs to be addressed. The great Iowa man, Luka Garza, set her on fire for 44 points in this game and it was only the beginning of the Wolverines’ struggles in the conference game.

Juwan Howard is on high alert for Friday’s showdown.

“He is so clever and clever,” said Howard on Thursday. “He is very patient before the ball takes up his position. His teammates are very patient when it comes to finding him, regardless of whether the ball goes to the other side of the floor. Before the shot clock is over, there will always be one Finding way to find his hands, he’s the perfect example of ball finding energy because it never stays in the same place.

“What we need to do better is make sure that we are aware that when the ball is on the other side of the floor you cannot relax and you know that it will touch it at some point. … Honestly we’re not going to stop him from scoring because he’s so good, we just want to make his catch hard, and his shots are hard fought and force him to work for every bucket. ”

Tips for the game on Friday at 9 p.m. ET from Iowa City.

Michigan fans keen to get an early look at some of the future stars of the program will have an opportunity on Saturday. Seven future Wolverines will take part in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii on Saturday.

The list includes recipients A.J. Henning, defensive end Braiden McGregor, security Jordan Morant, linebacker Kalel Mullings, receiver Roman Wilson, Center Reece Atteberry and walk-on-long snapper Gregor Tarr.

