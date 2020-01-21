Meghan King Edmonds‘Divorce saga keeps getting messier!

For those who don’t know, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum has accused his estranged wife Jim Edmonds of having a “contact” with someone he thought was a friend – and occasionally six partners.

In the latest episode of the Intimate Knowledge podcast, more accurately titled, Meg admits that she’s going through “a tumultuous time in (her) personal life,” sharing:

“I found out yesterday that my ex is said to be affiliated, seeing someone.”

Gasp!

But the alleged affiliation itself is not the most surprising part. What makes Meg more shaken up is that Jim thinks he is in a bad relationship with: a (former) friend he and the former athlete used to work with!

Related: Jim Deletes All Meghan’s Traces From His Instagram!

Remembering the early days of his marriage to Jim, the Bravolebrity explained:

“I knew Jim had this bad boy like we had in the past and we were just getting married and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a seven. And I thought about it, I thought, OK, maybe, sure so we decided to have thirty, it was an agreed adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt comfortable with him. “

But that comfort has faded over the years, Meg explained, when she became suspicious of this woman – whose name bleeds from the podcast episode – and Jim.

Later, Meghan said she learned that Jim and “the thirty girls” had gone to Cabo while their son was Si Hart is getting treatment for brain damage. He recalled on Monday’s episode:

“So I found out he went to Cabo for a birthday party, while I was just doing the thing with our son, from my understanding he was taking this girl … Thirty girls.”

It’s getting more juicer, Perezcious reader: Jim responds to Meg’s claims, telling E! News that Meghan has had her fair share of trysts in recent years, too!

Related: Meghan King Edmonds Wants a ‘Never Envy’ Partner

He said:

“Over sixty, there were more than a few of Meghan’s and only Meghan’s. Recently, I found out that she had continued with some of these women when I was not present. Could this be considered cheating? How can she talk on the podcast about intimacy and engagement without her? “

Ouch!

As for the Cabo vacation he described as “offensive,” Jim replied:

“I was invited to a surprise birthday weekend over one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no romance going on here. It has been a plus for the weekend. a woman with me in Cabo is not his friend. They haven’t spoken for more than three years. “

Gee, we wonder why …

Jim says he feeds Meghan with their son “as a crutch for the whole world to see,” adding:

“He responds well and gets better every day.”

Good, hear that!

The rest is, as we said, messy.

What do I think is really happening here, Perezcious readers?

(Photo via WENN / Instagram)