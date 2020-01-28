Jim Carrey talks about playing Sonic with his grandson

It took a little longer than originally planned, but the Sonic film is almost there! Before the release, some of the film’s protagonists sat a little behind the scenes. Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey and Sonic and Robotnik took very different approaches. Ben Schwartz jokes about how he rolls around with “about 150 hedgehogs” to get into the role, while Carrey talks about how this job made him play the Sonic games with his grandson. In the meantime, James Marsden is thrilled to be working with his “hero” Carrey. You can check it out below!

Behind the scenes of the Sonic film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YFAwnm257Y [/ embed]

Jim Carrey on the games

When I got the call to make this film, I knew Sonic was a game. I think I played it once or twice and after I got the call I started playing it with my grandson. Who constantly humiliated me. These games have turned children into jet pilots. I mean, they’re quick. Your reflexes are fantastic. He is nine years old and trash talks to me. I’m getting angry. I put money in the curse. I’m actually very similar to Robotnik.

It’s great to see how all of these actors really get into their roles and appreciate the franchise. For Marsden and Schwartz, the opportunity was like a dream come true. It was a great opportunity for Jim Carrey to spend time with his grandson.

