Jim Carrey jokes about the appearance and success of Margot Robbie

Jim Carrey could not help but make a joke as he came face to face with the nominated Oscar Margot Robbie.

The funnyman and star of the upcoming animation film Sonic the Hedgehog appeared together with the Bombshelli actress, as well as Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith, at the Graham Norton Show on Friday.

“I wanted to talk to you because you’re great and I’m so excited for you. It’s unbelievable that you’ve come as far as your obvious physical drawbacks,” he told Robbie, laughing from her and the audience. “That’s just pure talent there.”

The Australian actress, known for playing Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and the upcoming Birds of Prey, has been nominated for an Oscar during the coming weekend 2020 Oscars for its supportive performance as a producer sexually harassed by FOX CEO Roger Ailes in Bombshell, which is also stars Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly.

This marks Robbie’s second Oscar nomination. She was nominated for her first in 2018, for her leading role as a figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

Robbie also plays killed actress Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantinofilm Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood, nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

The 2020 Oscars will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, February 9 at 8:00 PM. ET / 5:00 PM ET.

