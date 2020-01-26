Jim Carrey is interested when Dr. Robotnik to return in a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog

In an interview with the film YouTuber Jake Hamilton, Jim Carrey said he was ready to take on his role as Dr. To repeat Robotnik in a future film by Sonic the Hedgehog. As is well known, Carrey is almost never on board with sequels; In his long career he has visited Ace Ventura and Dumb and Dumber again and again. He cites how difficult it is to get authentically back in character, saying that his previous sequels gave the impression that he was mimicking his old acting rather than playing his role. At Dr. Robotnik is a little different, and Carrey thinks another try might be worth it. You can watch the full interview below or read the quote about his willingness to watch future films.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75a34hu8z-U [/ embed]

As he talked about his role, Carrey showed interest in using the character for another shoot in a future Sonic the Hedgehog film.

“In this part, I wouldn’t mind doing another because first of all it was so fun. It was a real challenge to convince people that I have a three-digit IQ. There is so much space that Robotnik has not reached his apotheosis. “

The important things first. Before we can seriously start talking about a sequel, we hope Sonic the Hedgehog can blow us away on his first outing. The few first impressions we have are positive, but we’ll all be able to decide for ourselves when the film will start in a few weeks. If the stars match, we’ll have as much fun watching Jim Carrey play Robotnik as he did.