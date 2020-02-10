Jill Biden helps Joe Biden at the New Hampshire campaign event to push the protesters away

An interrupter tried to interrupt former Vice President Joe Biden while he was speaking on the eve of the first elementary school in New Hampshire – and his wife Jill Biden would have none of that.

A man who screamed as he recorded the moment on his cell phone went up to Joe Biden’s podium in Manchester, New Hampshire when a choir of supporters of the former Delaware senator tried to drown it out.

When he approached Joe Biden, several people tried to keep him from the presidential candidate. But it was Jill Biden, sitting in her seat to the right of the podium, who jumped up from her chair and went to the protester to keep the others from getting too close to her husband before he was escorted.

After the event, Jill Biden laughed when reporters asked about the Heckler and said, “I’m a good Philly girl.”

The remarkable moment underscored Jill Biden’s role as a replacement for her husband. The former second lady has quickly become one of Joe Biden’s top representatives and is one of the most active spouses in the election campaign.

The Biden campaign sent her to the first states, often as an approximation of her husband’s speeches and as a headliner for her own events. The former second lady told CNN that she considered her campaign role as a “partner” for her husband.

“Joe and I have been married for 42 years. That’s how we always did it. I’ve been involved in every election,” she told CNN earlier. “I’m going one way, he’s going the other way, so we can cover more ground and talk to more people. “

The foiled interruption of interruptions comes on Monday night when Joe Biden looks back on the expected repressive performance on Tuesday in New Hampshire after a poor Iowa Caucuses result last week.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders held on to his leadership on the eve of the last CNN poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire poll center.

In the final numbers, 29% of likely primary voters say they are behind Sanders, 22% behind former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and 11% support Biden.

The numbers mark a remarkable slump for the former vice president, which for months was well above the rest of the crowded democratic field.

Jill Biden was not only the opening speaker and doorman on Monday evening, but also added another role to her campaign responsibility: DJ.

The Bidens entered the rally in Manchester for a new song: “The Champion” by Carrie Underwood.

“Okay, I chose this new music. Did you like it? The former second lady asked the crowd. “I am invincible: this is Joe Biden.”