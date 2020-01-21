Jhund by Amitabh Bachchan: watch the teaser for the next Nagraj Manjule film

The teaser for the next Hindi biographical film Jhund is finally out. The film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, founder of the NGO Slum Soccer. He follows the story of the Nagpur-based soccer coach as he creates a soccer team and trains a group of slum kids, helping them win the match. Jhund stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. The film’s teaser, released today, shows boys of all ages, a group of slum dwellers, wearing baseball gloves, bats, chains, sticks, and more. walking forward, probably towards Amitabh, back to the camera. Amitabh’s voice-over said to the audience, “Jhund nahi kahiye sir, kahiye team … team (Call them a team, not a crowd).”

Sharing the teaser of the film on social media, Abhishek Bachchan shared his enthusiasm by writing: “I am so excited for this film. It’s just great !!! Presentation of the trailer for the teaser #Jhund #Jhund. “

The film’s first poster was released on Monday. He shows Amitabh, back to the camera, observing a large slum through a perimeter wall. An old minivan and crowded houses are part of the picture.

Jhund was directed by Nagraj Manjule, best known for his film Sairat. This film marks his debut in Bollywood and his first collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. Jhund, co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath, will hit theaters on May 8, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan has also lined up several other interesting films. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also plays a leading role in Golabo Sitabo by Shoojit Sircar alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. The three films will be released in 2020.

