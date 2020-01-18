President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg said on Saturday that Vice President Mike Pence’s recent editorial was a “total perversion of JFK’s heritage and sense of courage”.

In a Wall Street Journal editorial published Thursday, Pence urged Senate Democrats to break ranks and oppose the impeachment articles brought against President Donald Trump.

Pence cited Kennedy’s 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, Profiles in Courage, which includes a chapter dedicated to Republican senator Edmund Ross of Kansas. Pence praised Ross, who broke with his party and is widely believed to have voted to acquit President Andrew Johnson after Johnson became the first American president to be deposed in 1868.

Pence wrote in an editorial: “The question naturally arises: who among the Democrats in the Senate will resist the passions of his party this time? Who will oppose the “legislative crowd rule” and the rule of law? Who will be the 2020 Profile in Courage? “

In a series of tweets, Schlossberg wrote that Pence “is right to celebrate Ross, a public servant who, anticipating his own defeat, nevertheless called for the courage to vote his conscience and put the national interest above his. But let’s not be confused. “

Trump “was charged because he did just the opposite – he put his own interests before the national security of our country and, in so doing, broke federal law,” he wrote.

Schlossberg is a member of the bipartite committee that administers the Profiles in Courage award to a public servant who embodies “politically courageous leadership”. Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy, former American ambassador to Japan.

“Pence and the Republicans in Congress also failed the test of courage,” wrote Schlossberg. “Rather than risk their careers or endure personal reprisals, they excuse the wrongdoing and shameful acts recognized by the president and others.”

“I would rather say that today, as in [1868], political courage could require a Republican senator to risk his own political future by breaking the step of the president and agreeing to hear witnesses, to examine proofs and put national interest above theirs, ”wrote Schlossberg.