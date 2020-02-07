JetBlue founder launches “most beautiful airline in the world”

entertainment

Twenty years after JetBlue launched in an office building in Queens, New York, the founder submitted plans to launch a new airline with year-end flights.

Breeze Airways, which has applied to the United States Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration for an operating certificate for an airline, is the fifth startup by founder David Neeleman. In addition to JetBlue, he also launched Morris Air, WestJet and Azul.

Breeze is initially aimed at medium-sized US city pairs who currently do not offer a non-stop service. “Breeze flies non-stop between places where there is currently no useful or affordable service,” said Neeleman, CEO and President of Breeze, in a press release.

“With JetBlue, we have brought humanity back into the aviation industry,” said Neeleman. “We are pleased to present plans for the most beautiful airline in the world today.”

The airline has leased 30 Embraer 195 aircraft to serve smaller markets. These planes are scheduled for delivery in May.

Breeze has also ordered 60 new mid-sized Airbus 220-300 aircraft to be delivered in April 2021.