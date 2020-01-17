New Delhi: Bankrupt Jet Airways plans to sell its business in the Netherlands to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, according to a regulatory document.

The national full service operator, which closed its operations last April, is in the process of resolving insolvency.

The insolvency resolution professional that manages Jet Airways’ affairs said several options are being explored for “company resolution and maximizing value for its stakeholders,” according to Friday’s presentation.

By providing an update, the company said there is a separate settlement process in progress in the Netherlands and that the resolution professional has agreed to a cooperation protocol with the Dutch administrator appointed by the local court.

“In this context, the company and the Dutch receiver have entered into a conditional purchase and sale agreement with Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV, on January 13, 2020, for the proposed resolution of the company’s business activities in the Netherlands as approved by the creditors committee, “he added.

Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV is KLM, the flagship of the Netherlands.

“The proposed resolution is subject to compliance with various conditions, including legal and regulatory authorizations, both under Indian law and Dutch law,” the presentation said.

If completed, the transaction would only involve the sale of part of the Jet Airways business activities and would not affect the company’s participation pattern in any way, he added.

Jet Airways shares traded 4.92 percent below its previous close in EEB at Rs 45.40 each.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.