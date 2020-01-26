Jessie Wallace's exit will not affect EastEnders Thames drama since her scenes have already been shot

Jessie Wallace’s temporary farewell to EastEnders star’s soap has no impact on the upcoming episodes for the 35th anniversary.

The British actress, 48, who plays Kat Moon on the soap, will leave the BBC show for two months after an “incident” while filming.

There were concerns that Jessie’s absence could affect EastEnders’ highly anticipated anniversary episodes on the Thames.

However, the Daily Star reports that Jessie has already filmed the explosive story that takes place on a boat and in which a character is killed in her scenes.

A source told the newspaper: “There is a lively crowd on the set because everyone is looking forward to celebrating the milestone,” said their source.

“They had already filmed all of these episodes on the boat along the Thames where Jessie is located. Fortunately, her suspension did not cause chaos in the plot.”

Kat’s temporary exit should not affect boat rides on the Thames

In another discussion of Jessie’s position in the soap, the insider said Jessie had been asked by show bosses to take the break to make some positive changes.

“During the meeting, she was asked to organize herself before returning to work,” they said. “The authors come up with a storyline to explain Kat’s temporary exit from Walford.”

A spokesman for EastEnders told the Daily Star: “We do not comment on the artists’ contracts.”

Jessie has played EastEnders icon Kat Slater since 2000

Jessie has been portraying Kat back and forth since 2000. Her best known storylines include the revelation that her sister Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) was actually her daughter, and her longstanding romance with husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie).

The character is currently in a relationship with the soap bar Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), but it is not known whether Kat’s exit will affect the future partnership.

The BBC has been asked by Mirror Online to comment on the impact of their retirement on the impact of the 35th anniversary.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Monday at 8 p.m.

