Jessie J springs up on Channing Tatum in a publication loved by them kissing

Jessie J has published a sincere tribute to Channing Tatum, sharing a video of the couple enjoying a serious PDA while thanking him for defending her from trolls.

Channing struck back one of his followers who told him that “he looked better with Jenna Dewan,” his ex-wife.

Jessie shared her thoughts about her newly renewed relationship with Channing and her appreciation for having jumped in her defense.

She wrote: ‘When you put outside whispers, noise and comparisons in MUTE and increase your volume of life at full power.

‘When you give up and act without fear about the truth that it always was. Love shines and grows in a different way. The happiness from the inside out.

‘I love you so much baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel is all that matters. “

Channing had previously posted a picture of him and Jessie with matching inflatable unicorn hats, to which a fan had commented: “Jenna looks better with you.”

He replied: “Hi Alex, I don’t usually talk to shit like this. But you look as good as a happy and terrible people who hate a thoughtless person like any of them. Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing? hurtful and it’s not about that.

‘If you can’t be a horrible person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and the woman that is Jess … Please get TF out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me.

‘And there is no body more impressive and beautiful to look at, but even more human than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex.

‘Sorry for your opinion. But what I said are facts. Only facts. Ok, bye, be careful with your actions, that’s what you think for yourself (sic). “

He continued: solo And just to be super clear to the other people who love to change. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and I want to say that it is not more beautiful than anyone.

‘Beauty is not measurable. It is in the eye of the beholder, so while all the infinitely beautiful people turn on these words and try to find shit to start, I will be enjoying my MF night with my beautiful lady and hugging me in her beautiful heart Goodbye (sic) “.

The couple had recently met after a brief separation, and it seems that things are getting stronger for Channing and Jessie.





