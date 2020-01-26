Jessie J & Channing Tatum Comes Back After A Short Break & Packing With PDA

#Roommates, it appears that after a brief breakup, Jessie J and Channing Tatum are together and stronger than ever. The couple recently took a month-long hiatus – but based on a recent PDA-filled video on social media, it looks like things are back on track.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum first started out last year, but just made their red carpet debut as a couple on January 24th at the Music Cares Person of the Year Gala. This look is the first since the couple married their romance after falling apart between each other last month.

While at the event, Jessie J shared an intimate video with her and hugged Channing and shared some kisses – which is the most PDA fans have seen from the couple. In her caption for the video, Jessie J made it clear that she wasn’t interested in any comments from outsiders about her relationship.

His caption read:

“When you put the whispers out, noise and comparison to MUTE and turn your volume UP full blast. When you give up and fearlessly act on the truth as always. Love GLOW and GROWS to another way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you baby @channingtatum. The way you love me and I love you and we feel that it matters. “

A few days before Jessie J posted the fun video, Channing posted one of her own and quickly gave up on comments to check on someone commenting that her ex-husband Jenna Dewan looks better to him.

Channing wrote:

“I don’t usually talk about them – this is it. But you look good in a horrible happy person who hates thoughtless people like any of them. Why don’t you take your mind seriously. It hurts and I’m not about it. And not a person who looks more beautiful and beautiful but even as a person than Jess. And yes with my ex. Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. . Ok bye be careful of your actions this is what you created for yourself. “

It looks like we’ll be seeing two of the many “hottest couples” lists from now on.

