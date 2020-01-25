Jessie J and Channing Tatum are about to confirm the relationship

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have finally confirmed that they’re only a few months after the split.

There were rumors that the two would try again after sharing their photos online hand in hand while shopping.

39-year-old Magic Mike star Channing has taken the ultimate step to announce that he’s back with 31-year-old singer Jessie by posting a photo of them on Instagram.

The cheeky couple also vowed not to waste time trying to reconnect closely because it alluded to feeling cool in the mail.

While both were wearing inflatable unicorn horns, Channing captioned the picture: “Watch this unicorn sing tonight. Then we’ll get it in! Horns out!”

Jessie J and Channing Tatum feel horny

It seems that the excitement about what’s coming has led Channing to leave his grammar on the door, as his plans for Friday night revealed.

In the past 24 hours, there have been reports in the US media that they are “completely together again”.

A source had E! News: “They took a few weeks, but ultimately decided that they really care about each other.”

After their separation, the source insists that they “seem very happy to be spending time together”.

At the time, the source said, “No PDA, but both were cheerful and together all the time, expressing their opinions on various things.”

Channing Tatum and Jessie J had split up for a few weeks, but they’re back together

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The relationship has been on an upward trend since then, and the source claims: “Jessie has lived with Channing last week and is in a mess.”

This will be good news for their fans, who mourned their separation and hoped for reconciliation.

