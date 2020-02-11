Jessica Simpson’s Book Tour crushed by animal rights activists

Photo: Backgrid

Jessica Simpson has worn a lot of damn fur and leather during her book tour. The most striking: wallets made of calf leather, a fox fur stole, several trench coats made of patent leather and what looked like snakeskin from head to toe. So, although I have to admit that some of these looks thrilled me by how plainly ridiculous there were, I also dare to assume that quite a few animals were killed to make them happen for Simpson. And that is clearly not true with the animal rights demonstrators! But anyway, because as Simpson claimed last night at an event, “God” is stronger than all of us. Okay!

During a speech in Los Angeles, several activists stood up and kindly asked Jessica Simpson to “please stop wearing animals” and “please stop wearing fur!” As they saw it, “there are so many other choices!” Net-A-Porter, where she probably bought the most, is really there!) Of course Simpson could have kindly involved the protesters and sent them on the way, but this is a book tour for celebrities! Don’t you know how important those things are?

Instead, the shoe magnate answered: “God bless you! It’s nice that you stand up for what you believe, but not through hatred. “As friendly as I can say, what is the most passive aggressive evangelical response I have ever heard. And I grew up evangelically! She could have chosen the classic: “Jesus preaches love, and I am here with you in love.” It is not confrontational and confusing enough to make them think. But no, she became passively aggressive and shady, like a good Christian woman!

After they had pursued her even more, she spoke again:

“Well, these are the kind of moments you know, when you try to talk about helping other people get through their own problems and their lives, and when you talk about god, that is when darkness tries to invade And I know that God is stronger than that and nothing will stop me from my calling. “

So, one question: Jessica Simpson compares animal rights protesters during her book event with the metaphysical evil that God and the forces of heaven have been fighting for countless millennia since he first pitched Match down from the mother-of-pearl gates? Will those same animal rights demonstrators join hell if the seventh seal is broken and the four horsemen spread chaos across the earth? I’d say it’s unlikely! (But don’t tell Jessica Simpson.) (Just Jared)

Please stop talking Presley Gerber new face tattoo. Why? Well, he’s incredibly rich, and that’s why he’s misunderstood incredibly, hence his sudden turn to be someone with a face tattoo trying to fight strangers on Instagram Live.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1226497683843510272&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1226497683843510272" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

In the above clip, usefully recorded by enterprising voyeurs, Gerber announces that “nobody knows how he feels” because “you’re not in my head.” That is technically true! When asked about the meaning of the fact that “misunderstood” is permanently stuck to his cheek, he explains: “Well, I don’t feel very understood, I think.” That happens to be the exact definition of misunderstood. Good for him!

However, things take a turn when he leans back, bites his lip and offers his address “to say something” to everyone. I personally have no desire to fight this guy. (Although I’d probably win. But no bragging!) But if he wants to give me his address, maybe leave me the inside of the Gerber Compound, maybe sit down for a long interview – that can be arranged. Call me! (People)

Rebecca Black has something to say on the ninth birthday of “Friday”.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1227026692524273664&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1227026692524273664" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Ariana Grande was seen as a mysterious man in West Hollywood. Here they sneak out Lucky Strike.

Known creep Scott Disick finally followed Sofia Richie on Instagram. (Hollywood Life)

finally followed on Instagram. (Hollywood Life) Barbra Streisand unfortunately remembers Eminem . (Simply shocked)

unfortunately remembers . (Simply shocked) Kim Kardashian should probably have no more children, but that is my unrivaled opinion in the company of a family that is not mine. (TMZ)

should probably have no more children, but that is my unrivaled opinion in the company of a family that is not mine. (TMZ) Happy 51st birthday, Jennifer Aniston! (Hollywood Life)

