Jessica Simpson started taking diet pills at 17, for 20 years, for this reason

Jessica Simpson made a surprising revelation. E !! New. The singer and fashion designer made headlines about her fluctuating weight and appearance and was also ridiculed for wearing unflattering “mom jeans” in 2009. In 2010, she told Oprah Winfrey that she was had never fought an eating disorder, saying, “I have tried every fad diet, every diet exists, but never to the extent that it is unhealthy.” Last year Jessica revealed that ‘She had lost 100 pounds six months after giving birth to her third child.

In her next memoir, Open Book, she shared that she auditioned for Tommy Mottola at Columbia Records on her 17th birthday. He even offered her a record contract and told her to lose 15 pounds. At the time, Jessica weighed 118 pounds. In the book, she said, “I immediately followed an extremely strict diet and started taking diet pills, which I would do for the next 20 years.” Speaking to Oprah in 2010, she had said, “People couldn’t stop talking about my fluctuating weight. It would bother any woman, I think. The fact that I was famous last year for gaining 10 pounds is ridiculous and it is really sad. “

She added, “I didn’t want people to know that it affected me … it’s a really difficult thing for me to speak because I celebrate women of all sizes and I think we are all beautiful. I believe that it is something that comes from within and that you have to find in yourself to be comfortable with yourself. Jessica also talks about being sexually abused by the daughter of a family friend who was addicted to alcohol in her next book. She also highlighted her past relationships – with her ex-husband, Nick Lachey and ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

.