Jessica Simpson sets the record straight – did Nick and Vanessa Lachey send a gift?

It is the scandal that should not even be a scandal, but here we are. It has all the characteristics of a major problem, but can simply be a simple misunderstanding.

But the question remained and Andy Cohen was determined to understand it in his radio program. Did Nick and Vanessa Lachey ever send Jessica Simpson a gift.

Sounds pretty important, right? Well, it’s juicy and it’s the gap, so Andy did the job of digging and digging with guest Jessica Simpson until he finally found the essence of the story, the real truth of the situation.

This whole “gift-gate” nonsense started when Nick and Vanessa were on “Today” to promote their new “Love Is Blind” dating program, just a few days after Nick’s ex Jessica was in the studio talking about her new book, ” Open book.” It was here where things get a little blurry.

“I interviewed Jessica Simpson about her book ‘Open Book’ and she told her how she has a life with her husband and her children, and she is really very happy for you – she kept saying ‘they sent me something nice when we had our children, etc. etc. ” Hoda Kotb told the couple.

Later she walked back a little and said, “She said she got something nice from you after, I don’t remember, a moment in her life.” But Vanessa did not remember such a thing and got fans excited by denying it and saying, “I don’t know her address.”

But here’s the problem, in that first interview with Hoda, Jessica never said that Nick or Vanessa gave her a gift. Her book mentions that Nick gets her flowers during a break. Now, it is possible that Jessica said something to that outside the camera, but it is also possible that Hoda has just got confused.

Anyway, because he had the source in front of him, he thought it might be easy to just ask for it to be empty, and he did. And it was not easy.

“Um, well, I don’t really know I have a gift per say,” Jessica ad was silent. “My gift with Nick is that he is happy and married and that he has three beautiful children and is a father.”

“That’s really a gift for me, because I thought I just crushed his heart, because I didn’t think he believed I could really grow up,” she said, less logical at the moment. “I wouldn’t always be that young girl, I had to be a woman.”

She kept drinking about what was good about her relationship with Nick, as well as the challenges of him being on the road and wanting her to live at that moment and if all this sounds like it has nothing to do with “gift gate,” well you are absolutely right.

It was either masterly deflection, or Jessica just forgot what the question was and started walking, but Andy would not let her go so easily. After he let her do everything for a while, and even allowed himself to get off the job, he finally returned to the original question.

Gift or no gift? It really is that simple.

“Mmm, I didn’t get a gift,” Jessica admitted. “I don’t know where that came from.”

A-ha!

But the best part of this whole scandal is that Jessica and her family and Nick and his have absolutely no hostility towards each other. And even through this non-issue, they send nothing but love and good feelings to each other.

At this point, however, we can probably close the case. Vanessa said there was no gift. Jessica said there was no gift. We’re going to call it. There was no gift.

