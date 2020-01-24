Jessica Simpson reveals why her marriage to Nick Lachey fell apart

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s the marriage provided incredible entertainment for everyone watching ‘Newlyweds’, but behind the scenes there was much more going on than the confusion of Chicken of the Sea.

With its new tell-all, “Open Book,” dropping early February, People just more fragments from the memoir released – and these are completely focused on her relationship with her ex-husband.

The two met at a Christmas party in 1998 and became engaged in 2002. In the book, she calls Nick her “first love” and says he was attracted to “the fact that I was so strong in my faith and that I was so broad – eyes innocent approach to life. ”

This “innocent approach to life with big eyes” was partly due to the fact that she was only 18 when they met and the two shared an age difference of 8 years.

“I respect Nick very much. I was really young and my success had not really begun. He knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways,” she writes. “I went straight to him from my father. Nick is very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young.”

When she said she “didn’t know myself” when they were together, things cooled down when the cameras were not on.

“We were young and pioneered our way through reality TV, always on the microphone and always on,” she explains. “We worked and we were good at it, but when it was time to be alone, we were no longer good at it.”

“We are really crushed by the media and by ourselves,” she added. “I couldn’t lie to our fans and I couldn’t give anyone the hope that we were this perfect golden couple.”

She asked for a divorce in 2005 and said that at the time they “didn’t even talk to each other.”

Although it didn’t work out in the end, Simpson said that the two “meant a lot to each other and we will always do that.” She did not want him too much in her book and say: “I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years together.”

She added, “He has a family now and I would never say anything not to respect it.”

Lachey is married to Vanessa Minnillo, with whom he shares three children. Simpson later married Eric Johnson and also has three children.

“Open Book” falls on 4 February.

