Jessica Simpson reveals taking weight loss tablets at the age of 17

Singer Jessica Simpson revealed that she was ashamed of her body to such an extent that she was almost pushed to the edge and began to hear voices.

Simpson joined weight loss tablets at the age of 17 after her powerful turntable Tommy Mottola ordered to lose weight.

Simpson dropped to 46.72 kg (103 pounds) after she was told to drop 15 kilograms (6,80389 kg) to sign for a record label. com.

On her 17th birthday, Simpson had the opportunity to sing for Mottola, who was then CEO and chairman of Sony Music Entertainment, a Columbia parent, and stepped out of the “Amazing Grace” list to get in and sign. to their list.

Simpson said he “wanted to sign me,” but he said, “You must lose fifteen pounds.”

After hearing his remark, he said to her, “That’s what Jessica Simpson must be.”

She said that at that time she had five feet and weighed 53.5 kg. After the meeting, “she immediately went on a strict diet and started taking weight loss tablets, which I would do for the next twenty years”.

At this point she said she took sleeping pills and said, “I started to hear voices when I was alone at night waiting for the sleeping tablet to sleep sp Make more sessions, fat * s. “

She notes that “she could not enjoy” her success “because I was so crazy, hungry” and said that after she lost weight, her label reportedly said “show more skin”, which sent her to a more downward spiral.

