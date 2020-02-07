Jessica Simpson responds to Nick Lachey and says that dad Joe played “Grab Ass” with him: “That Was Low”

Jessica Simpson commented on a comment Nick Lachey made about her father in 2013.

The comment was made during “Watch What Happens Live” during Andy Cohen’s favorite game, “Advocate the fifth.”

When asked what he felt was the best thing about not having it Joe Simpson as a father-in-law after his divorce from Jessica, Nick replied: “The best thing about not having Joe Simpson as a father-in-law is that I don’t have to play a grab ball under the table on Easter Sunday.”

Although Simpson had told Cohen on Radio Andy on Friday morning that she had only heard ‘of’ digging up ‘, she did not appreciate it a bit.

“That was low?” she said, laughing. ‘And he doesn’t have to talk about that? In each case. Because he no longer has any contact with us. “

When Andy asked Jessica if she had approached Nick after the comment, she blurted out, “Oh, god, no! No.”

“But you were pissed off?” Andy wondered. “Very well,” said Jessica. “Because he was just trying … he was just bitter, you know? And he was just trying to dig.”

In her new memoir, “Open Book,” Jessica tells how tense her relationship with her father became after her parents divorced. She explains how she felt that he had damaged her professional career, why she had fired him as her manager, and her reaction after he informed her three days before her wedding – that he was officiating – that he was bringing a male model.

“I reminded myself that I had to accept my father the way he was, because he worked it out in real time,” she wrote. That rule led the L.A. Times to ask if her father was investigating his sexuality, which triggered a “serious” reaction from Jessica.

“That’s not something we’re talking about,” she said. “That’s not my story to tell.”

