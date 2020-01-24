You need to applaud Jessica Simpson for being open and honest about some of the worst times of his life.

The singer tells Me I Love You All in her Open Book memoir, and sometimes it tells stories about how incredibly uncomfortable John Mayer – the other chapters are noticeably less fun and juicy.

One of the darkest moments for Jessica was the lowest moment she found herself in the middle of her alcohol addiction – even before she started the book! As he tells People magazine:

“I thought I was too young to write a memoir. I didn’t know everything I was going to say until I was really connected to music and writing. So when I started to go through all the depths of pain I, I realized I was a little under the rock. “

So what’s the “bottom stone” for the star?

We first saw excerpts in which he talked about his addiction, writing:

“I kill myself with all the drinking and pills.”

We even found out that Mayer’s relationship was to start alcohol abuse as he blamed the insecurities he had brought:

“My anxiety lasts and I’ll pour another drink. It’s the beginning of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves.”

But what about stopping? What happened when he finally looked in the mirror and said NO MORE?

We already know this is Halloween 2017, but thanks to a new excerpt released by People we now have the full details.

She said she was going to a school meeting for the then-5-year-old daughter Maxwell. Hubby Eric Johnson was driving because Jess wasn’t in the right place:

“It’s 7:30 in the morning and I’ve been drinking.”

Wow. She remembers that they came home and started preparing for the Halloween party they threw. Members of his team helped dress him up, applying a beard for his Willie Nelson costume.

OMG we remembered that!

Jessica and Eric in their costumes for Halloween 2017.

Jessica said she was just too drunk to “zone out.” The next thing he remembered was Eric trying to help the kids put on their costumes. But she was too drunk to be a mother then.

“I was scared to let them see me in that way. I’m ashamed to say that I didn’t know who took on their costumes that night.”

He said “night,” but based on these pics it was still pretty early …

We could never guess what was happening from this photo.

Jessica said she had been sleeping that night with an Ambien and would not be able to see her children the next morning:

“I fell asleep, afraid to see them, afraid that I had failed them. I hid until they left, then drank.”

Wow. That is pretty bad. But as the underlying rocks run, it is also relatively harmless. That is something he can thank.

You can tell what happened next, after Jessica finally began her journey to go deep into it.

