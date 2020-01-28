Jessica Simpson kept opening up about how different his life was… and we’re glad he heard it in a better place today.

The superstar singer sat down with the TODAY host Hoda Kotb this week for an entire interview about his previous secret fight against substance abuse that airs on Wednesday, January 29. But even hearing about it today makes us sad for the 39-year-old. star, to think only about what he came from, and how long he had been alone …

Related: Jessica Looking At The End Of Her Marriage With Nick Lachey …

Speaking candidly to the host of the TV talk show and popular morning personality, the singer and performer opened up about how difficult it was to shake his alcohol dependence. And with that, Simpson revealed how surprising his drinking was, if only for days and hours.

The former reality TV star explained, opening up about how bad things got (below) in a sneak peek clip that gives a little insight into what the entire interview will look like:

“I was just starting out and I couldn’t catch myself, and it was all alcohol. Every day I would say, ‘I’m going to quit. I’ll turn around.’ But I didn’t know it was a problem until it was.”

Wow …

Looking back on her memoir and interviews, nostalgia has been pretty jaw-dropper lately when it comes to Jessica Simpson. / (c) Jessica Simpson / Instagram

He wasn’t done there, though, adding further about how much his addiction has changed.

In addition, Simpson did not know that he had changed until he turned his back on himself and looked carefully for it:

“I didn’t really recognize myself (while drinking at that time). I always had a glowing cup. It was always filled with rim with alcohol. I just realized I had to give up. It’s time. I had to give it up. and I’m ready. I won’t miss another day. I won’t miss another Halloween. I won’t miss another Christmas. I’ll be going now. “

Fun stuff. But it was also very comforting to hear him get to that realization and follow what was best in his life!

You can watch the sneak peek clip (below), before the full Wednesday morning interview every Thursday:

@ hodakotb’s on assignment in California, where he just sat down with Jessica Simpson.

Simpson will get very candid about his life and secret struggle. Full conversation open to KING. pic.twitter.com/V3uu13bLqq

– TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 28, 2020

Wow.

So scary to think of where he came from …

And it’s just one more reminder, as most of Simpson’s memoir is to us, that even celebs and stars are rough – and everyone is fighting the unseen battle behind the scenes, whether we see it, or not.

Related: Jessica’s Wife Support Her Sobriety 100%! Yay !!!

Jessica is here to make the effort to improve herself, and to open up to the public in a bid to hopefully help and inspire others.

We love your strength and determination, girl! So inspiring !!!

(Image by WENN/ Instar)