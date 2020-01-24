There are few couples more iconic in the early 2000s than Jessica Simpson at Nick Lachey.

Newlyweds Viewers: Nick and Jessica were captivated by the charming couple for three seasons until it ended in 2005, the same year Jess requested a divorce from 98 Degrees singer. In his new memoir, Open Book, the 39-year-old is now talking about his first wife.

Ashlee SimpsonBig sister tells Tao that the hunky singer is her “first love,” and reflects on her former naive self in a memoir excerpt shared in the publication:

“Nick likes the fact that I’m very strong in my faith and I have this profound unconscious approach to life. When he suggested in 2002, I said yes.”

Miz Simpson discussed the intense pressures he and his wife felt over time from the media and their reality TV cameras:

“We were young and pioneer on our reality television, always miced and always. We work and we’re good at it but when it comes time alone, we’re not that big anymore. We’re really crushed by the media and ourselves. I can lie to our fans and I can never give up hope that we are the perfect golden couple. “

Unlike other couples where there was bad blood after an explosion, it is not necessary that this seems to be the case in this situation. The Public Affair singer explained:

“I really love Nick. I was young and my success didn’t really start. He recognized me as an innocent 18-year-old who had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my dad to him. Nick. He’s eight years older than me, but he’s still young. “

As you know, Nick is now married Vanessa Minnillo Lachey with her three children. He added about their time together:

“We mean a lot to each other and we always do. I want to be respectful because I married him for a reason and we’ve been together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I will never say anything that doesn’t respect that. “

