Jessica Simpson breaks up complicated relationship with her father after her parents’ divorce

Of all relationships Jessica Simpson went on in her new book, no one was as controversial – or even as long – as with her father, Joe.

In “Open Book,” published Tuesday, the singer told how she feels that he has damaged her professional career, how she fired him as her manager and how he informed her three days before her wedding – which he officially announced – that he had a male model.

She also talked about how her father disagreed with her first husband, Nick Lachey.

“Nick was the only thing my father and I fought against. He never said no to the label, as much as he complained about how they marketed me,” she wrote. “But my relationship with Nick, which he could control.”

“He was convinced that Nick did not understand dedication, which I thought was unfair.” The wedding is going to hang out there, “he said. I know he accused Nick of making me dependent on him for everything, what the pot that the calls for a long talk about being black. “

Jessica claimed that her father was terrible throughout the engagement. “There’s just no fun way to say it. He kept telling me I was making a mistake and told Nick in the face that I was too young to get married.”

“At the rehearsal dinner the night before, my father behaved like his execution the next day. He grumbled and kept shaking his head, right in front of Nick’s family.”

“Are you sure you want to do this?” he asked. I did not answer and he continued. “I am here. We can … “” Dad, please. “” You don’t have to. “

She said that after she told him she was divorced from Nick, he told her, “I wish I had the courage to do that with your mother.”

While in the hospital during her first pregnancy, Joe told his daughter that she gave him “self-confidence” to submit herself – “my father’s timing added a low level of terrible sadness to what had been a joyful time. I cherished for a long time much of resentment about the way he told me that the family I knew was over. “

“In August my mother discovered that my father had betrayed their marriage, just as she and I thought things were changing for them. She had just told me what a good time they had together on their birthday, and she thought she might have hit a beat “Around the corner. I thought so. When she confronted him, my father started calling me and I didn’t want to answer.”

He then came to her house: “I’m not with anyone else,” he said. I love your mother. “”

“Then Eric came in. He said something like,” Every time you deny your own truth, something violent happens. You have to listen to the signs and take care of it yourself. Jess now has no extra energy to give you. “”

Jessica claimed that her father continued quickly; “Maybe he had planned it for so long that he had my mother a head start,” she wrote.

“In many ways she had lost her best friend. She was twenty when she got married. She was the youngest child and he gave her the world. She said he didn’t just give her identity, Joe Simpson was her identity. Long time saw this daddy’s girl no longer has him. ”

Her sister Ashlee’s relationship was stronger with him at the time, she claimed.

Then Jessica decided in 2012 that she should fire her father as her manager.

“He thought I was following my mother’s wishes, but he had made some bad deals for me,” she said. “Just stupid things people promised him and he believed. Bridges were burned and I didn’t know how much until I tried to cross them. It took me about five times to really fire him before the message got stuck. The first time I was brave and did it in an e-mail. I just finally said it in his face. “

“Too often I circled back to people, but discovered that Dad had made a move without telling me. People agreed to poor conditions and thought I had demanded that when I really had no idea. It left many hurt feelings that I didn’t know they existed, and I knew I had to take the step to continue to own my own career. “

Nevertheless, she asked her father to officiate her marriage to Eric in 2014.

“My mother and Ashlee were both my bridesmaids. My parents struggled to be in the same room, and now I left them standing next to Ashlee so that I could look at them,” she said. .

“My father called me three days before we left for the wedding to tell me that he brought his friend Jonathan, a young model that he often took for his new photography company.” He wasn’t on the list, “I said. A pause. I reminded myself that I had to accept my dad for who he was, because he worked it out in real time.” Okay, “I said. I wasn’t sure how I I had to deal with my father, so I worked with the information he was ready to give me. Maybe I wasn’t ready to listen, I don’t know. My mother also brought someone, her own Jon, the landscaper who Hansel and Gretel had made the house so beautiful. He was nice and treated her well. People keep going, even if I couldn’t. “

After Joe was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016, his recovery forced “a necessary reconnection” between the two, as Jessica stayed by his side.

“I was most afraid of showing my father [this book],” she wrote. “Just as I was afraid to play him music on that Halloween that changed my life. He wrote to me yesterday.” I wish I could have kept you more in so many of those dark hours, “he said.” Please forgive me a better manager than a father. “I told him he was the best dad I could ever have had. “I wouldn’t change a moment.” It’s true. I wouldn’t change my story because I finally love who I am and I can forgive who I was. “

In her thank you part she concluded: “I really wish there were more words for love, because you deserve them all.”

