Jessica Simpson apologizes for getting drunk before the interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Jessica Simpson opened her battle with alcohol and pills in her new memoir, “Open Book,” admitting that there was an interview she had done during that struggle “with which she had no business.”

In 2017 the singer appeared “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as a result of which the host looked at her – and the camera – in disbelief and fans wondered if she was drunk at the time.

“I went to the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the collection, which gives me an appearance I’ve never seen before,” Simpson wrote in her book. “I admit that I drank in advance and also used steroids for a breast infection that made me hoarse.”

“I was nervous, but I could always have turned it on for talk shows,” she continued. “Instead, I couldn’t find Ellen’s rhythm, muttering and guessing again what I had to say. First Ellen tried to help, and then she gave up. Her blank gaze on my free fall was hard love.”

Simpson said that Ellen said “nothing” after the interview. “I walked off the stage uncomfortably and looked at the face of my publicist and friend Lauren.” Um, “she said.”

“You could have done better,” said her publicist, something Simpson noted was “probably the most critical thing this kind woman has ever said to me.”

She addressed the host and her fans and also wrote: “I want to say it here to Ellen and the viewers: I’m really sorry. I didn’t respect them by trying to appear when I had nothing to do with it.”

After low in October of the same year, Simpson has been sober for more than two years.

