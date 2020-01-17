With director Bong Joon Ho’s latest film on show in the film circus, global audiences finally have the opportunity to digest any part of Parasite – including access to behind-the-scenes information. Like the fact that Jessica Jung from Girls’ Generation / SNSD was in parasite, a pretty unexpected skill. Yes. Jung, who was a former member of the K-pop group that is still active today, was a kind of inspiration for one of Ho’s characters.

This became clear to fans when the film released its original screenplay earlier this month after winning the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. It was a sweet reward for fans wondering how to stream parasites, especially after hearing that they were likely to have to wait for the movie to arrive in their city to watch it the old-fashioned way.

In the original script, fans were surprised when one of the film’s main characters, Ki-Woo (Choi Woosik) mentioned Jessica Jung. “Ki-Woo chose the name Jessica from the K-pop star of the girl’s generation in the script for Parasite – the impact of SNSD,” wrote a Twitter user. The script is as follows:

Through Yon-Kyo’s POV, we see the back of Ki-Woo’s head as he tries to remember.

KI-WOO (CONTINUED)

Girls Generation. The girls group. What was her name – the one who started the jewelry brand?

YON-KYO

Jessica?

KI-WOO

Right! Jessica. My cousin has a school friend named Jessica. I don’t know their Korean name. She studied applied arts in the state of Illinois and recently returned to Korea.

Ki-Woo’s makes a suitable reference. Jung, who later launched her luxury brand Blanc & Eclare, is a volatile link to Parasites Jessica, who plays a fake art therapy teacher. Fans who took up the brief mention are furious and remember how important members of K-pop groups have become in the larger cultural zeitgeist.