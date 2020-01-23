Jesse Tyler Ferguson expects first child with Justin Mikita

Jesse Tyler Ferguson become a proud daddy!

During his visit to ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden“on Wednesday the”Modern family“Star, 44, was about living in his 40s with fellow guest Charlie Hunnam – and announced that he will welcome a bundle of joy this summer with husband Justin Mikita.

“It’s when you finally grow up, I feel,” Jesse began. “Such as:” I have to take things seriously. “”

“Actually, this is something that I didn’t even mention to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of you and all of you,” he joked with the studio audience. “But I actually expect a baby in July with my husband.”

Host James Corden his hands threw his mouth in surprise when Charlie and the audience applauded.

After James asked the star if the baby was a boy or a girl, Jesse joked: “A man.”

“I’m very excited, but it feels like I’m 44 now. I kind of like,” Let’s get this show going! ” I mean, it’s already a tick, “he added.

Jesse and Justin made the decision in New York City in 2013 after a two-year relationship. After their first birthday together, Jesse announced that the couple would soon start a family and a fairly large family.

“Minimum eight, minimum!” he told People at the time. “We are very excited to start a family. We don’t have a timeline right now. If you have to look for alternative means, you need to go into that a little more, so who knows. When we start the process it can still be be a three-year trial. We will see what happens! “

While chatting with James and Charlie, Jesse also enjoyed filming the latest episodes of “Modern Family”, the popular ABC sitcom that started in 2009.

“It’s incredibly sad! Something I’ve been doing for 11 years,” Jesse complained and added, “It’s like the first through eleventh grade when I was a kid. It seems like a lifetime. Now it flew by. “

Regarding how to say goodbye to the cast and crew, Jesse revealed that he might have to dive out because it might be too difficult to handle.

“I’m big with an Irish exit,” Jesse shared. “I don’t like saying goodbye long, so maybe that’s what I’ll do. Just like after my last scene, I’ll just leave the place and just drive home. I feel that’s the only way I can manage this. It’s really emotional. “

