Jersey Shore Preview: Angelina’s wedding guests Boo Her Co-Stars

The newly released trailer for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” gives us a glimpse of it Angelina Pivarnick’s The November wedding, which was beautiful and drama-free, until some of her costars-tuned bridesmaids toasted her in their speeches.

In the 30-second example below, MTV recorded the debauchery that was the bride’s upcoming bachelor party, as well as her exaggerated wedding and reception. She and now husband Chris Langeira made the knot in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in Park Château Estate & Gardens.

But in the clip we see Angelina Booing’s wedding guests Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese after the three say a few words into the microphone, that TooFab was told recorded joke referring to the bride as “the mess to our island” and “the garbage bag to our house.”

We were told that Angelina was “upset and rushed away” and after the incident, which can also be seen in the preview. “The wedding – I’ve never seen anything like it,” says Pauly D in a later confessional.

Although viewers will have to wait to see that happen when the new season premieres on February 27, the aftermath of the wedding drama is still alive – so you know it must have been bad.

“You’ll see it in the show, you know, with the wedding and all that. We apologized,” Snooki told us weekly just last week. “It was clear that we were not angry about it. It was just, you know, we were trying to be funny for the show and, as in general.”

“We apologize. She never responded,” she added. “So you know, it’s a little bit exactly where we’re going.”

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” returns to MTV February 27 at 8 p.m.

